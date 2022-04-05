MM 4.5: Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Torie Barretta out for the season with a torn ACL

Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Torie Barretta will be out for the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL against Georgetown.

Barretta finished her 2022 campaign with 21 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. Following her senior season, Barretta earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and the IWLCA Second Team All-Region.

On Tuesday, the program released a statement from Barretta and also sent out a tweet in support of the graduate student.

We love you Torie ❤️



Know you'll crush this recovery just like everything you've done in your career #OATAAT

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 20 Johns Hopkins, 17-6 in its first full game without Barretta and will next face Penn State on Thursday in College Park.

In other news

Maryland softball is off to its best conference start since 2018.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming matchups against George Mason and Navy. The Terps will now face George Mason at 3:30 p.m. and the Midshipmen on Tuesday, April 26 due to weather, per release.

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley was mic’d up at spring practice.

"If Will Smith smacked you like that, what would you do?" @CoachLocks



He is mic'd up. #TBIA

Both Maryland women’s and men’s basketball looked back on their respective national championships.

"When you've got kids that believe and they've got that kind of confidence, you can accomplish anything as a team."@BrendaFrese with the one and only @sportsiren

"There could've been a TV series if they had a camera hidden in the locker room."



The 2002 squad had an unbreakable bond on and off the floor. Watch "The Kids Have Done It." on YouTube: https://t.co/s6f6IZtUu3 pic.twitter.com/pb60NJm6m2 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 4, 2022

20 years ago.



Championship Monday was a Maryland Moment. pic.twitter.com/ZI3wu59qAg — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 4, 2022

16 years ago today…



The greatest night we’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/1xO2DuA8dl — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 4, 2022

Where were you when Kristi Toliver hit The Shot??

Maryland men’s basketball shared some stats from Terp Bruno Fernando’s last couple of NBA games.

Bruno's last two games:



14.5 points

8.5 boards

2.2 blocks

70.5% FG



Seizing the opportunity. Proud of our guy.

Maryland women’s basketball comes in at No. 5 in ESPN’s “way-too-early” top 25.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a story about Gene Shue following his passing.

Maryland mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Gene Shue.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse shared some photos from its win over Michigan.

Another terrific team effort from the Terps.



Maryland baseball thanked its fans who attended the games this past weekend.

Thank you to all of the fans who came out to support us this weekend! #DirtyTerps

Maryland softball’s Jaeda McFarland is the Solomon Eye Associates Terp of the Week.

Maryland softball also shared some highlights from this weekend and a new edition of “Mondays with Montgomery.”

Trin made it look easy!!