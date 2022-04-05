 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.5: Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Torie Barretta out for the season with a torn ACL

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Torie Barretta will be out for the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL against Georgetown.

Barretta finished her 2022 campaign with 21 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. Following her senior season, Barretta earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and the IWLCA Second Team All-Region.

On Tuesday, the program released a statement from Barretta and also sent out a tweet in support of the graduate student.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 20 Johns Hopkins, 17-6 in its first full game without Barretta and will next face Penn State on Thursday in College Park.

In other news

Maryland softball is off to its best conference start since 2018.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming matchups against George Mason and Navy. The Terps will now face George Mason at 3:30 p.m. and the Midshipmen on Tuesday, April 26 due to weather, per release.

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley was mic’d up at spring practice.

Both Maryland women’s and men’s basketball looked back on their respective national championships.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some stats from Terp Bruno Fernando’s last couple of NBA games.

Maryland women’s basketball comes in at No. 5 in ESPN’s “way-too-early” top 25.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a story about Gene Shue following his passing.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse shared some photos from its win over Michigan.

Maryland baseball thanked its fans who attended the games this past weekend.

Maryland softball’s Jaeda McFarland is the Solomon Eye Associates Terp of the Week.

Maryland softball also shared some highlights from this weekend and a new edition of “Mondays with Montgomery.”

