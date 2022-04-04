MM 4.4: Maryland softball sweeps Iowa, off to best conference start since 2018

Maryland softball is tied for its best conference start since 2018 after sweeping Iowa this past weekend, per release. The sweep ended with a 6-2 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday as the Terps advanced to 18-15 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck led the Terps on the mound on Sunday. She pitched all seven innings and only allowed four hits. Schlotterbeck also drilled her first home run in the fifth inning, which gave Maryland a four-run lead over Iowa making it 6-2.

Sophomore outfielders Jaeda McFarland and Megan Mikami also had strong games at the plate on Sunday. McFarland had two RBIs on a double and a run scored. Mikami also posted an RBI.

Maryland will next play Coppin State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in College Park before a weekend series against Purdue on the road.

In other news

Jack Parry wrote about Maryland baseball’s win over Penn State which secured the series for the Terps.

Joseph Lotano covered No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s victory over No. 20 Johns Hopkins.

Emmett Siegel covered No. 1 Maryland men’s men’s lacrosse win over Michigan as the team remains undefeated on the season.

Maryland men’s basketball junior center Qudus Wahab announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Maryland men’s basketball reminisced on the 20th anniversary of its national championship victory.

Relive the season.

Relive the team.

Relive the championship.



The Kid Have Done It, a documentary on the 2002 National Championship season, now streaming on TC+. — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 1, 2022

April 1, 2002: The greatest day in @TerrapinHoops history.



Relive the championship season on TC+. The Kids Have Done It, a documentary on the 2002 title team, now streaming. — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 1, 2022

The greatest day in our history.



20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/bVwrKBpZ0j — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 1, 2022

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose scored four goals in Team USA’s 5-0 win over Zimbabwe.

FOUR goals for Hope Rose in Team USA’s 5-0 win over Zimbabwe in game 2 of pool play in the #JWC



: @USAFieldHockey, @FIH_Hockey, @worldsportpics pic.twitter.com/sEh9d98alb — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) April 2, 2022

Maryland football recognized its Student-Athletes of the Week.

Maryland women’s basketball wished Mimi Collins a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to our own Mimi Collins! Enjoy your special day‼️ pic.twitter.com/VnMMSbwlHF — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 3, 2022

Maryland track and field wished Justin DePinto a happy birthday.

A happy birthday shoutout to Justin DePinto! pic.twitter.com/gyN1y0lXSZ — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) April 3, 2022

Maryland tennis picked up its 10th consecutive home win.