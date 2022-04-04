 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.4: Maryland softball sweeps Iowa, off to best conference start since 2018

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emma Shuster
Courtesy of Greg Fiume, Maryland Athletics

Maryland softball is tied for its best conference start since 2018 after sweeping Iowa this past weekend, per release. The sweep ended with a 6-2 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday as the Terps advanced to 18-15 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck led the Terps on the mound on Sunday. She pitched all seven innings and only allowed four hits. Schlotterbeck also drilled her first home run in the fifth inning, which gave Maryland a four-run lead over Iowa making it 6-2.

Sophomore outfielders Jaeda McFarland and Megan Mikami also had strong games at the plate on Sunday. McFarland had two RBIs on a double and a run scored. Mikami also posted an RBI.

Maryland will next play Coppin State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in College Park before a weekend series against Purdue on the road.

In other news

Jack Parry wrote about Maryland baseball’s win over Penn State which secured the series for the Terps.

Joseph Lotano covered No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s victory over No. 20 Johns Hopkins.

Emmett Siegel covered No. 1 Maryland men’s men’s lacrosse win over Michigan as the team remains undefeated on the season.

Maryland men’s basketball junior center Qudus Wahab announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Maryland men’s basketball reminisced on the 20th anniversary of its national championship victory.

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose scored four goals in Team USA’s 5-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Maryland football recognized its Student-Athletes of the Week.

Maryland women’s basketball wished Mimi Collins a happy birthday.

Maryland track and field wished Justin DePinto a happy birthday.

Maryland tennis picked up its 10th consecutive home win.

