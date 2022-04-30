Atlanta Falcons sign former Maryland men’s lacrosse great Jared Bernhardt

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Jared Bernhardt signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, per multiple sources. He is expected to play wide receiver and return kicks.

Bernhardt left College Park after a career that put him down as one of the greatest players ever to play lacrosse at Maryland. He departed as the program’s career leader in both points and goals and was a member of the 2017 national championship team as a freshman. He was a two-time finalist for the Tewaaraton Award — given annually to college lacrosse’s best player — and won the award after his 2021 campaign, which is considered by many to be the greatest individual offensive season ever compiled at Maryland.

A native of Longwood, Florida, Bernhardt chose to continue his athletic career on the football field after his time as a Terp. He credits much of his love for the game to his late father Jim, who played collegiately at Hofstra before becoming a college head coach and NFL assistant coach with the Houston Texans.

As the quarterback of the Ferris State Bulldogs, Bernhardt threw for 1,322 yards, had 11 passing touchdowns and completed 87-of-123 pass attempts. He also had 145 carries, collecting 1,273 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Bernhardt and the Bulldogs put together a perfect 14-0 season en route to the Division II NCAA Football National Championship.