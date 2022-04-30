Maryland football defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu signs with Tennessee Titans

Maryland football defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per Twitter.

He is the third Maryland football player from the 2021 season to join the NFL. Safety Nick Cross was selected in this year’s third round to the Indianapolis Colts and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was selected by the Titans in the fourth round.

Okuayinonu and Okonkwo, former college teammates, will team up in Nashville as their NFL aspirations come into fruition.

Okuayinonu became the leader of the Terps defense this past season as a grad student and one of the most consistent pass rushers on the Terps. He had 55 tackles, 36 of them solo and 8.5 of them for loss. He also posted six sacks.

Okuayinonu was rewarded a Third Team All-Big Ten selection and the Phil Steele Third Team All Big-Ten.