Game thread: Maryland football’s 2022 spring game

It’s been more than four months since Maryland football has taken the field in front of fans. The last time was December’s Pinstripe Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.

Today, Maryland football will play its annual Red-White Spring Game. The white team will consist of the starting defensive unit and the second team offense. The Red team will be the first team offense and second team defense.

The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network at 12 p.m. This is the last time Maryland will play in front of fans until the official start of the 2022 season in the fall.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

