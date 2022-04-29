Maryland safety Nick Cross drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in third round of NFL Draft

Maryland safety Nick Cross was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, going 96th overall.

Cross starred in three seasons at Maryland, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention accolades in each campaign.

Hailing from Bowie, Maryland, and DeMatha Catholic High School, Cross was a local high school prospect. A consensus four-star who ranked as the No. 55 player and the fourth-best safety in his class per the 247Sports Composite, Cross announced his decision to commit to Maryland over Florida State and others on Feb. 12, 2019.

Cross made an impact right away, appearing in all 12 games as a freshman and leading the Terps with two interceptions and five pass breakups. He continued to be a focal point of the Maryland defense in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, showing glimpses of stardom in the Terps’ third all-time win over Penn State in more than 40 tries.

It was no surprise that Cross forwent his final year of eligibility as he put forth another splendid season in 2021. Starting every game at safety, Cross led the Terps with three interceptions and two forced fumbles and ranked second on the team with 66 tackles. Cross was an explosive player in his three years at Maryland, often jumping off the screen with hard hits and dynamic open field tackles.

The NFL Combine generated a lot of buzz for Cross; his 4.34 40-yard dash ranked eighth among all players, fourth among defensive backs and first among safeties. He joins a defense that includes former Terp Yannick Ngakoue and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard.