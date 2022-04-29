MM 4.29: Maryland women’s tennis makes history, sets new single season wins record

Maryland women’s tennis made history with its program record-setting 18th win on Thursday in a 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament.

The victory brought the Terps to 18-6 on the season. Maryland will square off with No. 2 seed Michigan on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Terps raced out to an early advantage after earning the doubles point. Freshman Kallista Liu got Maryland off to a blazing start with the first singles victory of the day, capped off by sophomore Minorka Miranda and freshman Mary Brumfield completing the sweep.

“We had a great start with doubles today right out of the gate and that set the tone for today,” head coach Katie Dougherty said per Thursday’s release. “Coaches and players know how hard it is to beat a team twice in a season and we played well today to get it done. Very happy with how we competed today and for the women on the team securing that 18th win to set the record. We’re playing our best tennis now and excited for the opportunity to play a very good Michigan team.”

In other news

Jack Parry previewed No. 23 Maryland baseball’s series with Northwestern this weekend.

Emmett Siegel put No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s historic season in perspective.

The 2022 NFL Draft began on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas. Maryland will look to continue its rich history of producing NFL talent as former defensive back Nick Cross and tight end Chig Okonkwo hope to have their names called on day two.

Maryland football redshirt tight end tight end Corey Dyches, who has had an opportunity to work with the wide receivers this spring, was mic’d up at a recent practice.

Maryland men’s basketball showed love to former Terp and current Indiana Pacer big man Jalen Smith.

The Connecticut Sun hosted a documentary event for former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas’ injury recovery.

The @ConnecticutSun are hosting a special event tonight to honor Alyssa Thomas.



Players, coaches & team personnel are arriving on the red carpet for the premiere of The Comeback, a short documentary on @athomas_25’s recovery from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/pZmkvqVOwh — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) April 28, 2022

The Maryland softball team is lightning quick when stealing bases, supported by their nation-leading 120 steals this season.

Who knew Turtles were the fastest of all



Maryland Softball LEADS THE NATION IN STOLEN BASES pic.twitter.com/kFeBZI8ghh — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 28, 2022

(Fast) and steady wins the race pic.twitter.com/7SNsLIXeSC — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 28, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse posted one last clip from its massive rivalry victory over Johns Hopkins.