MM 4.28: Two Maryland women’s golfers earn Big Ten season honors

Maryland women’s golfers Karla Elena Vázquez Setzer and Patricie Mackova collected Big Ten season honors, the conference announced Wednesday via a press release.

Mackova was selected to the All-Big First Team. The sophomore earned five top-ten finishes this season, highlighted by setting a school and personal record of 65 (-7) on Oct. 13, 2021, during the final round of the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah Country Club.

The Czech Republic native appeared in all 11 events this season, highlighted by the Big Ten Conference Championship, where she finished in a tie for sixth.

“Patricie put together one of the all-time great seasons in Maryland program history,” head coach Kelly Hovland said in the release. “She emerged as one of the best players in the Big-Ten Conference and looks to continue that success in the NCAA Regionals next week. I am very proud of the vision she has for her golf game and how she goes about bringing that to fruition. She works hard and is a phenomenal student and an outstanding teammate.”

Vázquez Setzer, a sophomore from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, was tabbed as a Sportsmanship Award Honoree.

She appeared in all 11 matches this season, including the Big Ten Conference Championship. The Mexico native had her best performance at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship in September when she finished in ninth place. Her season was record-setting with a personal-best low round of the year at the ICON Invitational in Houston, where she posted a first-round 68 (-4).

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a commitment from star Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young.

Nine Maryland men’s lacrosse players earned Big Ten season honors while John Tillman was the unanimous Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Maryland men’s basketball celebrated the news of Young’s commitment and included a subtle hint toward DeMatha Catholic High School.

Just hours ahead of the NFL Draft, Maryland football showed love for projected draft pick and former Terp safety Nick Cross.

DRAFT @Nick_Cross26. pic.twitter.com/zyXGrph1Ds — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 27, 2022

Maryland football shared some closeup images from a recent practice.

Former Terps Katie Benzan, Chloe Bibby and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough took the floor in a WNBA preseason game, and the Maryland staff and players came to support.

Maryland women’s lacrosse posted a lighthearted segment featuring some of its star players.

Abby Bosco and Jordyn Lipkin join Maddie and Chrissy for a series of Minute to Win it games! pic.twitter.com/5Yrv4ytetT — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 27, 2022

Maryland baseball posted a clip from Tuesday night’s win over Navy.