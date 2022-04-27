Former Charlotte guard Jahmir Young commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

As I continue to go through the NBA draft process, I am excited to announce that if I return to college I will be returning home to the University of Maryland. I want to thank Coach Sanchez and Charlotte for my time spent there. I am excited for the opportunity to play at UMD . pic.twitter.com/xNMvzlwb1C — Jahmir Young (@Flyymir_) April 27, 2022

Young, keeping his professional options open, also announced that he will continue with the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility.

Young starred in three years for the 49ers, averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. The rising senior also had very solid shooting splits during his junior season; Young shot 46.8% from the field, 34.1% from three-point range and 89.2% from the charity stripe.

This past season, Young earned First Team All-Conference USA honors — his second straight season he earned that distinction — and was named Team MVP. Young’s film, as his stats would suggest, shows the threat he poses as a three-level scorer. He shows an ability to explode to the rim and can be lethal from beyond the arc, off the dribble or in rhythm.

An Upper Marlboro, Maryland native who attended nearby DeMatha Catholic High School, the 6-foot-1 Young becomes an ultra-important add for new head coach Kevin Willard. Young will likely slide right into the starting point guard role for the Terps, filling the shoes of former Maryland guard Fatts Russell, who was a fan favorite in his one year at Maryland after transferring from Rhode Island.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranks Young as the No. 17 transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Though Young comes to Maryland as a transfer, it is notable that Willard’s second addition is a local player, especially one from DeMatha. The program has had trouble recruiting players from the nearby high school for years — only about 2.5 miles separate the two schools — and that frustration was well-documented with the recruitment, or perceived lack thereof, of Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson. Former Terp forward Travis Garrison, who played at the school from 2002-06, is the most recent DeMatha product to suit up for the Terps.

Young joins three-star freshman forward Noah Batchelor as Willard’s lone additions thus far. As it currently stands, he still has four scholarships to fill the roster.