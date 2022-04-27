Maryland men’s lacrosse reign in Big Ten accolades after winning the regular season conference title

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse continues to rack up accolades. The Terps, who won the Big Ten regular season championship and are the only undefeated team in the country, had eight players earn All-Big Ten honors.

Additionally, Maryland head coach John Tillman was unanimously named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Tillman, considered by many to be one of the best lacrosse coaches of his generation, has been nothing short of dominant since he came to Maryland. He has an astounding .780 winning percentage with the Terps and won his fifth Big Ten regular season championship this season. He also has three Big Ten Tournament titles under his belt and is looking to add a fourth next week.

Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was included on the All-Big Ten First Team. Wisnauskas, who broke Maryland’s career points record with an assist in the team’s game against Rutgers, is having the best season of his career. He has 70 points in 12 games, tallying 40 goals and 30 assists. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week four separate times in 2022. As one of the most dynamic players in the country, he is a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award.

Junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team. In his first full season as the primary faceoff option, Wierman has stepped into a more prominent role and put together one of the most dominant seasons ever seen at Maryland. He has a .658 faceoff winning percentage, the second-highest in the country. Wierman has also won 206 faceoffs this season, the third-most faceoffs ever won in a single season by a Terp. He was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week four times this season and is a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award.

Senior defenseman Brett Makar was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten. He has continued to show why he is one of the nation’s top close defenseman this season. He has consistently been the anchor of Maryland’s defense, which is top 10 in scoring defense. Makar also scored his first career goal in Maryland’s game against Virginia on March 19th. He was named a First Team All-Big Ten honoree and to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team a year ago. Makar is also a Tewaaraton Award nominee.

Graduate attacker Keegan Khan earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. He transferred to Maryland from Villanova and immediately made an impact in his new uniform. Khan trails only Wisnauskas with 45 points this season, scoring 26 goals and adding 19 assists. His dodging and finishing abilities have been elite for the Terps this year. He was named to the All-Big East First Team last year.

Graduate midfielder Roman Puglise also earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. Puglise has established himself as one of the best short-stick defensive midfielders in the country and has even been able to contribute on the offensive end, often in transition. He has nine goals this year in addition to 25 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. Last year, Puglise was named Second Team All-Big Ten and was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Senior long-stick midfielder John Geppert was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Geppert has been one of the nation’s best long-stick midfielders all season long. His wing play is key to the Terps’ success on faceoffs, and his defensive ability has been solid as well. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Maryland’s win over Rutgers on Apr. 10. Geppert scooped 33 ground balls this year and even added four goals. He was a member of the All-Big Ten Tournament Team in 2021.

Senior midfielder Kyle Long was named Second Team All-Big Ten. Long has been electric in his senior season, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 16 assists. He frequently is able to use his speed to blow by defenders and is a key piece in Maryland’s loaded offensive attack. Long has tallied multiple points in all but one game this season. This is his second career Big Ten yearly honor, as he was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

Graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Donville, who transferred from Cornell prior to the season, has quickly become a vital part of Maryland’s offense. Donville is the team’s third-leading scorer with 25 goals and 14 assists. The top pick in the 2021 NLL Draft last summer, Donville is one of the nation’s most electric midfielders.

Fifth-year midfielder Bubba Fairman was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree. Fairman played the first four years of his career on the offensive side of the ball, but transitioned to a short-stick defensive midfielder role for 2022, a testament to his willingness to sacrifice personal accolades for team success. He has flourished in that role, turning into one of Maryland’s most reliable short-sticks and playing a key role in the Terps’ defense. He has forced nine turnovers this year.

The Terps will be back in action for the Big Ten Semifinals on May 5, against either Penn State or Johns Hopkins. Both the semifinals and championship games will be played at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.