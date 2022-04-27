MM 4.27: Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn national and conference honors

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s attacker Libby May and goalie Emily Sterling earned weekly honors both nationally and in the conference, it was announced Tuesday.

May was named Inside Lacrosse National Player of the Week and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. May had a career-high seven goals and eight points in this weekends upset win over No. 2 Northwestern. These honors are the first in May’s career.

Sterling was awarded the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth consecutive week. She also earned the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week award and the USA Lacrosse National Player of the Week award.

The Terps’ huge 15-9 win over the Wildcats this past weekend was in large part due to the performances from Sterling and May. With the win, Maryland clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

In other news

Jack Parry covered No. 23 Maryland baseball’s 18-10 midweek win over Navy.

Fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne had a massive game against the Midshipmen to continue his excellent season.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse attack Logan Wisnauskas and goalie Logan McNaney earned Big Ten weekly accolades.

Maryland football shared an endorsement for former tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the NFL Draft just hours away.

New Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard received high praise from The Athletic.

Sophomore catcher Kiley Goff is batting .312 for Maryland softball this season.

Maryland women’s tennis junior Selma Cadar was named the Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week.

