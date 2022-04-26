MM 4.26: Two Maryland softball players awarded weekly honors after big weekend series win

Two Maryland softball players earned Big Ten weekly honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Sophomore catcher Kiley Goff was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after an impressive week at the plate. This marks the first conference honor of her young career. Goff had a .625 batting average in the Terps’ five games last week in addition to posting a .750 slugging percentage and .786 on-base percentage. She also scored six runs and stole three bases. Goff also had a perfect week defensively, recording 24 putouts with no errors.

Junior pitcher Courtney Wyche was named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of Week as well, the first time a Maryland pitcher has earned the award since joining the conference. Wyche shut down opposing batters, throwing three complete games and allowing only two earned runs. She had 20 strikeouts and allowed just 11 hits, bringing her season record to 12-5 and her ERA to 2.19.

Both of Wyche’s earned runs last week came in the series finale against Minnesota, a 4-3 comeback win that earned the Terps a series win to continue what has been one of the best seasons in program history. Maryland was down 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but it grabbed its first lead of the game after a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Katie Dustin scored two runs.

With six regular season games remaining and postseason play still to come, the Terps are now 26-19, their most overall wins in a season since 2015. The team’s 12 conference victories are its most since 2013. They’ll try to keep the momentum rolling for their series at Michigan State this upcoming weekend.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed No. 23 Maryland baseball’s midweek game against Navy.

This Saturday is Maryland Day on campus. There will be a full day of events, including an autograph session with the basketball teams, a baseball game against Northwestern and the annual Red-White Spring Football Game.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Melo Trimble hit a clutch game-tying three for Galatasaray Nef in an overtime win in the Turkish Basketbol Süper Ligi (Basketball Super League).

Maryland track and field gave an inside look to its program.

Maryland women’s golf head coach Kelly Hovland shared her thoughts after finishing sixth at the Big Ten Women’s Golf Championship over the weekend.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches, who should have a bigger role this fall, made a nice catch in Maryland football’s recent scrimmage.

Ahead of this week’s NFL Draft, Maryland football released a highlight tape for defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu.

For last Saturday’s game at Johns Hopkins, Maryland men’s lacrosse teamed up with 15 For Life, an organization determined to end the stigma around depression and mental health.

Maryland men’s soccer finished the spring season with a 1-0 win over West Virginia.

Maryland women’s basketball had the second-best attendance in the Big Ten for the 2021-22 season.