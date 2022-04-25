MM 4.25: Maryland women’s tennis ties program record for wins in a single season

Maryland tennis defeated Penn State on the road, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. The win — Maryland’s 17th of the season — set the program record for regular season wins in a single season, per a release.

Sunday marked the regular-season finale, and the Terps finished the slate with a 17-6 record and a 6-5 clip in Big Ten play. Maryland’s 6-5 conference mark was its best in five years.

The Terps came through in doubles matchups against the Nittany Lions, as the pairings of junior Selma Cedar and freshman Mary Brumfield (6-4) and sophomore Minorka Miranda and graduate student Marta Perez Mur (7-6) each performed to victories.

Freshman Kallista Liu, Brumfield and Perez Mur also each won singles matchups en route to the record-tying triumph.

The win solidified Maryland’s spot as the No. 7 seed in next week’s Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament in Iowa City, Iowa. Head coach Katie Dougherty’s Terps will begin their postseason journey against No. 10-seed Indiana on Thursday at 10 a.m. The full bracket can be viewed here.

In other news

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse demolished Johns Hopkins in Saturday’s latest rendition of “The Rivalry,” 22-7.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse dominated No. 2 Northwestern, 15-9, on Saturday to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

No. 24 Maryland baseball rebounded from Friday night’s 19-1 loss at Illinois by sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader against the Fighting Illini to capture the series victory.

Maryland softball picked up a clutch road win at Minnesota to clinch the weekend series, moving to 12-5 in the Big Ten.

COMEBACK KIDS



The Terps take the series over Minnesota in the final frame!!



: https://t.co/B7dnesLbak pic.twitter.com/fmB1UHuUPQ — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 24, 2022

With its annual spring game looming this Saturday, Maryland football completed its second spring scrimmage over the weekend.

Working on the weekend.



Scrimmage two in The Shell. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/HSTOgQeL15 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 23, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared some stats and a clip from Saturday’s impressive win.

Unselfish offense once again yesterday.



10+ goal-scorers for the seventh straight game. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/9gJ3sBWIVJ — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 24, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse showed out in front of a massive home crowd Saturday while junior attacker Libby May had a career day.

2️⃣1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ strong yesterday ❤️



Nothing better then winning titles in front of the BEST fans in lacrosse! pic.twitter.com/yznBdH14Wa — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 24, 2022

Libby May. HAD. A. DAY.



Career-high 8️⃣ points to lead us! pic.twitter.com/s0C3RrUE63 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 24, 2022

Maryland athletics director Damon Evans celebrated an extraordinary weekend for the university’s various programs.