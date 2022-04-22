MM 4.22: Six Terps lacrosse stars nominated for 2022 Tewaaraton Award

Maryland’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams combined for six players who were named to the 25-player Tewaaraton Award nominee list, the foundation announced Thursday.

From the top-ranked men’s program, attack Logan Wisnauskas, faceoff specialist Luke Wierman and defender Brett Makar were among the 25 players that were selected to the list. Maryland’s men’s program is tied with Georgetown for the most nominees from one program.

Wisnauskas leads Maryland with 62 points, 35 goals and 27 assists this season. The program’s all-time leading scorer averages 5.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the country. Wisnauskas has raked in three Big Ten weekly honors this season, giving him an impressive 11 weekly awards in his illustrious career in College Park.

Wierman has recorded the third-best faceoff percentage in the nation with a 66.1% clip. He has won 189 faceoffs while bringing in 94 ground balls and scoring seven goals.

Makar is the unquestioned leader of the undefeated Terps defense. He has secured 20 ground balls and forced eight turnovers in 11 games this season.

Maryland’s eighth-ranked women’s team’s three members who were named to the list are graduate defender Abby Bosco, graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley and junior goalie Emily Sterling. Maryland has the second-most players on the list.

Bosco is the leader of a stingy Maryland defense that is holding opponents to 7.5 goals per game. The New York native has kept 11 of 14 opponents to fewer than 10 goals this season.

Cordingley currently ranks third in the nation in points per game with 6.43 per game. The Canadian is sixth in the country with 2.57 dimes per game and 13th in goals with 3.86 per contest.

Sterling is a force defending the cage, with a nation leading .554 save percentage and a 7.44 goals against average. She was named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week last week. She has been tabbed the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week four times this season. Sterling was selected as a Second Team Midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse.

The Tewaaraton Award is an annual award given to the top male and female lacrosse player in the United States.

In other news

Emmet Siegel took a deep dive into what makes the Maryland-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse rivalry special.

Colin McNamara previewed No. 24 Maryland baseball’s huge weekend series at Illinois.

Maryland men’s basketball showed highlights of its recent signee Noah Batchelor. The 6’6 wing was the first commitment secured by new men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard.

Dynamic.

Athletic.

Can fill it up from deep.



Let's get to work, @noah_batchelor_. pic.twitter.com/HxMmrmxSt2 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 21, 2022

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will be having a “LAXapalooza” for their matchups on Saturday. Both games will have a lot at stake for the winner.

One day. Two stages.



For the Big Ten. For the Crab Trophy.



Saturday is Laxapalooza! pic.twitter.com/KFHF3S9dxN — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 21, 2022

Detroit Mercy star transfer guard Antoine Davis, the No. 22 scorer in college basketball history, shared pictures from Wednesday’s visit to Maryland.

Maryland’s softball first game versus Minnesota has been moved back to 3 p.m. ET due to pending inclement weather conditions.

TIME CHANGE



Due to impending weather, our first game against Minnesota tomorrow will now begin at 2 PM (3 ET). pic.twitter.com/ppY85DtPyP — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 21, 2022

Maryland football defensive tackle Ami Finau was mic’d up at a recent practice.

Maryland women’s golf will take a short week of preparation into the Big Ten Championship in Pittsburgh.