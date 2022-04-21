MM 4.21: No. 24 Maryland baseball’s Bobby Zmarzlak named Big Ten player of the Week

Bobby Zmarzlak was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Zmarzlak has been on a tear his last few games. Before Tuesday’s game against Towson, Zmarzlak posted a batting average of .533 in four games last week, all four of which Maryland won.
Zmarzlak hit two home runs in those four games, including a three-run walk-off shot on Friday night.
Zmarzlak earned the honor on Tuesday afternoon and preceded to have another monster performance on Tuesday night. The Stamford, Connecticut native hit a go ahead homer in extra innings to give Maryland a 4-3 victory over Towson and extend its winning streak to five.
Maryland will need that production this weekend as they head to Illinois in a battle amongst two of the top teams in the conference.
In other news
Kevin Willard picked up his first commitment since he became head coach in Noah Batchelor
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.
Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan signed a training camp deal with the Washington Mystics.
Kevin Willard released a statement on his first commitment.
Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley was named ILWomen National player of the Week.
Maryland women’s tennis is getting set for a big weekend.
Maryland softball took down Rutgers on Tuesday.
