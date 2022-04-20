MM 4.20: Maryland lacrosse stars Logan Wisnauskas and Aurora Cordingley earn Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland men’s lacrosse fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas and women’s lacrosse graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley each earned respective Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Wisnauskas, the program’s all-time leader in points, earned the distinction for the third time this season. It was his 11th career Big Ten weekly honor, as well. Wisnauskas was special yet again in Saturday’s 19-12 win over then-No. 9 Ohio State. The Maryland star scored five goals and dished out five assists in the team’s comeback win.

Wisnauskas averages a whopping 5.64 points per game, by far the best mark in the Big Ten and the fifth-best clip in Division I. He gears up for Saturday’s showdown with Johns Hopkins, the 116th rendition of the storied rivalry, as Maryland puts its 11-0 record on the line.

Cordingley has also had a special season, picking up the accolade for a remarkable fifth time this season. The Canada product was sensational in two respective road games at then-No. 12 Princeton and at Ohio State. Cordingley recorded a combined nine goals and five assists in the two contests.

Averaging 6.43 points per game, Cordingley leads all players in Division I. She has now tied former Maryland great Taylor Cummings for the most single-season offensive weekly awards in Big Ten history. Junior goalie Emily Sterling was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sterling, Cordingley and the Terps prepare for a big-time showdown against No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday.

Both players are on the 2022 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, which honors the best player in each men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse. Both teams will be in the thick of national title races, as well.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Andrew Chodes covered No. 24 Maryland baseball’s thrilling 4-3 win at Towson, where Bobby Zmarzlak played hero once again.

Zmarzlak was named the Big Ten Player of the Week before Maryland took the short trip to Towson.

Two home runs, eight RBIs, five runs scored, a walk-off bomb, and the most epic bat flip of the season.



Bobby Zmarzlak is the Big Ten Player of The Week! #DirtyTerpshttps://t.co/kcLMR4pve6 pic.twitter.com/vLpZejyJC1 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 19, 2022

Frese’s contract extension celebrated her 20 years at the helm of the women’s basketball program.

- @BrendaFrese has built an elite-level program with @TerpsWBB. She has established a standard of excellence with sustained success for 20 years. We are excited she will continue to do that for years to come as part of our Terrapin family. #OneMaryland https://t.co/CH2urjY0qQ — Damon Evans (@Evans_TerpsAD) April 19, 2022

Detroit Mercy transfer guard Antoine Davis, the No. 22 scorer in college basketball history, announces he will be visiting Maryland Wednesday.

Maryland tomorrow❤️ — Antoine Davis (@Youngdvs13) April 19, 2022

Maryland softball picked up a sweep over Rutgers in a home doubleheader.

FINAL| UMD 10, RU 7



Terps take game one‼️ Game two will begin at approximately 6:55pm



https://t.co/p3iWzgNNkI pic.twitter.com/szcowhKjZh — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 19, 2022

Terps take two from Rutgers



We'll head to Minnesota April 22-24.



: https://t.co/ixTYnPx6eH pic.twitter.com/d8EeVhC50z — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 20, 2022

Maryland football posted a behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 Maryland Coaches Clinic.

Paying it forward to the coaching community.



Great to have tremendous football leaders, including @RiverboatRonHC and @CoachPepHam, at the 2022 Maryland Coaches Clinic.#TBIA pic.twitter.com/2xazKvuBaO — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 19, 2022

Maryland men's lacrosse posted a video recap from Saturday’s Big Ten regular-season title-clinching victory.