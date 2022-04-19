Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese receives extension through 2028-29 season

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese received a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, per release.

The news was marked as “Celebrating 20 Years of Brenda Frese at Maryland,” a clear honoring of Frese’s past and a commitment to her future at the school.

Frese was hired at Maryland in 2002 and has sustained remarkable success throughout her 20 years in College Park. This deal locks her down for an additional seven years.

The future Hall of Fame head coach will receive $1,040,000 in Supplemental Annual Income, which will increase by $100,000 each year beginning with the May 1, 2023 to April 3, 2024 calendar year. This is in addition to her $660,000 annual base salary, meaning she will earn $1.7 million per year from her new contract.

If Frese is still serving as the head coach as of May 2, 2024, she will receive a Longevity Payment worth $350,000. She will receive the same payment again if she maintains the job as of May 2, 2027. All information regarding Frese’s extension was obtained via a Maryland Public Information Request.

Frese won a national championship in 2006 and has been to three Final Fours, six Elite Eight and 10 Sweet Sixteens. She has been awarded the AP National Coach of the Year Award twice.

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, Frese’s teams have dominated the conference, winning six of eight league championships.

Last May, Frese was awarded a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. This deal adds two more years of security for Frese.

This past year, Maryland had high expectations heading into the season but because of injuries, personal issues and other factors, it did not reach those goals, getting knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament.

Following the season, Maryland stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese entered the transfer portal in what came as a surprising move to many on the outside. However, Frese reloaded quickly, adding some of the top players in the transfer portal to make up for the losses. Last week, star Princeton guard Abby Meyers announced her commitment to Maryland. Frese also added four-star freshman guards Brianna McDaniel and Gia Cooke.

Frese has set the standard for winning at Maryland, securing 14 conference championships and 18 straight 20-win seasons in addition to her national title.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the specifics within Frese’s contract extension, which were obtained through a Maryland Public Information Act Request.