MM 4.19: Maryland women’s golf finished regular season at Lady Buckeye Invitational

Maryland women’s golf finished its regular season this weekend at the 40th annual Lady Buckeye Invitational in Columbus, Ohio. The Terps finished sixth overall with a team score of +61. Ohio State won the event with a team score of +33.

Sophomore Patricie Mackova, a native of Prague, Czech Republic, had Maryland’s best individual score. On the course’s 6,319-yard, par 72 course, she shot 77 in her first round, a 74 in her second and a 75 in her third and final round. She finished eighth overall at +10, her fourth top-ten finish in the team’s five events this season.

Head coach Kelly Hovland expressed her pride in Mackova’s performance.

“I’m really proud of Patricie’s performance this week,” Hovland said. “She continues to step up in the biggest events against the best competition. I’m really excited to see what she can do in the next couple of weeks of the postseason because I think she still hasn’t played her best golf!”

Two other Terps produced individual scores in the event’s top 30. Junior Maria Vittoria Corbi finished 20th with a score of +16 and sophomore Karla Elena Vásquez Setzer finished 25th with a score of +19.

With the regular season finished, Hovland reflected on her team’s performance.

“The spring has been a challenging season for this group, but they have gotten a ton of experience at the highest level,” Hovland continued. “I’m excited what that will mean for this upcoming postseason and in the seasons ahead.”

Maryland will travel to Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, PA on April 22th-24th for the Big Ten Championship.

“I’m hopeful [the Lady Buckeye Invitational was] a great learning experience for this young team and preparation for the Big Ten Championship next week,” Hovland said. “It’s a short turnaround to get ready for the year’s biggest event.”

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball received a commitment from 3-star prospect Noah Batchelor, the first commitment since Kevin Willard was named head coach.

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry broke down the recent developments from Maryland football’s spring practices.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland baseball’s midweek tilt against Towson.

Maryland men’s basketball celebrated the news of Batchelor’s commitment.

With a 29-7 record, Maryland baseball was ranked in the top 25 in every major poll this week, including a return to the D1Baseball rankings.

The #DirtyTerps are 29-7 and 7-2 in the Big Ten.



Time to make even more noise. pic.twitter.com/Mvo1vwKjOM — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 18, 2022

Freshman tennis player Kallista Liu, who is undefeated in doubles matches and 13-4 in singles matches this season, was named the Solomon Eye Terp of the Week after winning her match against Purdue en route to a 4-3 team victory.

Guess what #TennisTerp fans?!



Kallista Liu, is the TERP OF THE WEEK!



Read about it here ⬇️https://t.co/FhNFZ0X9bp — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) April 18, 2022

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley hosted his annual Football Coaches’ Clinic. Among the attendees was Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Thanks to @TerpsFootball and @CoachLocks for having us out to his annual Football Coaches' Clinic, which including an appearance from #Commanders head coach @RiverboatRonHC.



And appreciate @coachpetre from @NorthPointHS for sharing his experience with us too!@jordangiorgio pic.twitter.com/XkVNT6a8JH — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) April 18, 2022

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse have the best combined record of any school in the nation.

Maryland: The Home of Lacrosse



Best combined record in the nation. pic.twitter.com/bA7JZmzbZn — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 18, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball finished No. 10 in the country in attendance during the 2021-22 season.

Florida transfer and newly-minted Maryland football wide receiver Jacob Copeland was mic’d up at a recent spring practice.