Maryland men’s basketball lands class of 2022 prospect Noah Batchelor

Class of 2022 prospect Noah Batchelor committed to Maryland on Monday night, he announced via Twitter and Instagram.

home sweet home pic.twitter.com/YaNfhtK8qK — noah batchelor (@noah_batchelor_) April 19, 2022

Batchelor is from Hagerstown, Maryland and most recently played high school basketball at IMG academy in Florida.

The Maryland native is a three-star prospect and the 46th ranked small forward in his class, according to 247sports.

He originally committed to play for Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway on July 4, 2021, and actually signed his national letter intent to play for the Tigers. However, on Feb. 6, Batchelor announced he would with draw his NLI and reopen his recruitment. Batchelor also received offers from Florida, Georgetown and Clemson, among others.

Maryland’s previous coaching staff offered Batchelor in 2020 and the new regime made sure that offer still stood.

This is the first player — transfer or high school recruit — that Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has signed since he was hired in late March. Willard now has five scholarship spots to fill for next years team. He has been active recruiting in the transfer portal, but has yet to receive a commitment in that department.