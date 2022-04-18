MM 4.18: Maryland women’s tennis wins Sunday match over Purdue

Maryland women’s tennis won a thrilling matchup against Purdue on Sunday, 4-3. Maryland singles player Kallista Liu won her match in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Liu’s win clinched the match for Maryland, which lasted four hours and 30 minutes.
Maryland’s Mary Brumfield and Francesca Feodorov both won their singles matches in straight sets.
The Terps moved to 16-5 on the year with the win, matching their most wins in a season since 2017. The most games Maryland has won in a season is 17 in 1988. The Terps have two more regular season matches before the Big Ten tournament begins.
WOW! LIU WAS RELENTLESS TODAY!!— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) April 17, 2022
LIU WINS THE MATCH FOR THE TERPS! pic.twitter.com/on7ahsoZIw
In other news
Emmet Siegel detailed No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s 19-12 comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday.
Colin McNamara had coverage from Maryland baseball’s 16-1 blowout win over Ohio State to complete the sweep on Sunday.
Joseph Lotano covered No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosses 14-8 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Maryland football completed its ninth of 15 spring practices with Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
Scrimmage action at The Shell.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 17, 2022
See you at the Spring Game on April 30. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/OsziHq8iN0
A couple of former Terps made impact plays in the USFL’s opening weekend.
Will Likely intercept the ball. @4GoLive back making plays! pic.twitter.com/ANREbTWwbH— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 17, 2022
Not in our house @IamTinoEllis lays the hammer— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 17, 2022
: @NBCSports & @PeacockTV | #USFLOpeningWeekend pic.twitter.com/NUqOoeEPqz
The NBA playoffs started this past weekend featuring a couple of former Maryland stars.
Good luck to our guys!! pic.twitter.com/J00R8wNcLD— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 16, 2022
Maryland went 5-0 in five total games across sports against Ohio State.
Bye Bye, Buckeyes. This weekend: @TerpsMLax beats OSU 19-12@MarylandWLax beats OSU 14-8@TerpsBaseball sweeps OSU— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 17, 2022
Maryland vs. the World. pic.twitter.com/IjWANoiSnA
Saturday’s men’s lacrosse win continued the school’s championship pedigree since joining the Big Ten.
Today, @TerpsMLax won Maryland's 41st #B1G title since joining the @BigTen in 2014-15. The #Terps are 3rd in most (reg.season+tourney) titles in that time— Jason Yellin (@JasonYellin) April 17, 2022
MICH 61
OSU 51
MARYLAND 41
PSU 28
MINN 27
IOWA 21
WISC 18
ILL 15
IND 15
MSU 14
NU 9
NEB 8
Hopkins 3
PUR 3
Notre Dame 3
RUT 2
Former Maryland women’s basketball superstar Alyssa Thomas put up a rare stat line playing for Team USA.
‼️@athomas_25 had a QUADRUPLE DOUBLE in the Czech league— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 16, 2022
14 PTS
16 REB
10 AST
10 STL #FIBAWWC x @USABasketball
pic.twitter.com/d9IBe3li8l
Maryland softball suffered a defeat at the hands of Michigan this past weekend.
FINAL| UMD 2, MICH 9— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 16, 2022
Terps fought. We'll be back at it for a DH against Rutgers on Tuesday, April 19.
: https://t.co/ancqrzOIXv pic.twitter.com/CUrcynYR3y
