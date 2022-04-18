MM 4.18: Maryland women’s tennis wins Sunday match over Purdue

Maryland women’s tennis won a thrilling matchup against Purdue on Sunday, 4-3. Maryland singles player Kallista Liu won her match in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Liu’s win clinched the match for Maryland, which lasted four hours and 30 minutes.

Maryland’s Mary Brumfield and Francesca Feodorov both won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Terps moved to 16-5 on the year with the win, matching their most wins in a season since 2017. The most games Maryland has won in a season is 17 in 1988. The Terps have two more regular season matches before the Big Ten tournament begins.

WOW! LIU WAS RELENTLESS TODAY!!



LIU WINS THE MATCH FOR THE TERPS!

Emmet Siegel detailed No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s 19-12 comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

Colin McNamara had coverage from Maryland baseball’s 16-1 blowout win over Ohio State to complete the sweep on Sunday.

Joseph Lotano covered No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosses 14-8 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland football completed its ninth of 15 spring practices with Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Scrimmage action at The Shell.



See you at the Spring Game on April 30.

A couple of former Terps made impact plays in the USFL’s opening weekend.

Will Likely intercept the ball.

The NBA playoffs started this past weekend featuring a couple of former Maryland stars.

Good luck to our guys!!

Maryland went 5-0 in five total games across sports against Ohio State.

Saturday’s men’s lacrosse win continued the school’s championship pedigree since joining the Big Ten.

Today, @TerpsMLax won Maryland's 41st #B1G title since joining the @BigTen in 2014-15. The #Terps are 3rd in most (reg.season+tourney) titles in that time



MICH 61

OSU 51

MARYLAND 41

PSU 28

MINN 27

IOWA 21

WISC 18

ILL 15

IND 15

MSU 14

NU 9

NEB 8

Hopkins 3

PUR 3

Notre Dame 3

RUT 2 — Jason Yellin (@JasonYellin) April 17, 2022

Former Maryland women’s basketball superstar Alyssa Thomas put up a rare stat line playing for Team USA.

‼️@athomas_25 had a QUADRUPLE DOUBLE in the Czech league



14 PTS

16 REB

10 AST

10 STL #FIBAWWC x @USABasketball



pic.twitter.com/d9IBe3li8l — Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 16, 2022

Maryland softball suffered a defeat at the hands of Michigan this past weekend.