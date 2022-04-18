 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.18: Maryland women’s tennis wins Sunday match over Purdue

Maryland won the four hour and 30 minute match 4-3.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland women’s tennis won a thrilling matchup against Purdue on Sunday, 4-3. Maryland singles player Kallista Liu won her match in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Liu’s win clinched the match for Maryland, which lasted four hours and 30 minutes.

Maryland’s Mary Brumfield and Francesca Feodorov both won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Terps moved to 16-5 on the year with the win, matching their most wins in a season since 2017. The most games Maryland has won in a season is 17 in 1988. The Terps have two more regular season matches before the Big Ten tournament begins.

In other news

Emmet Siegel detailed No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s 19-12 comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

Colin McNamara had coverage from Maryland baseball’s 16-1 blowout win over Ohio State to complete the sweep on Sunday.

Joseph Lotano covered No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosses 14-8 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland football completed its ninth of 15 spring practices with Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

A couple of former Terps made impact plays in the USFL’s opening weekend.

The NBA playoffs started this past weekend featuring a couple of former Maryland stars.

Maryland went 5-0 in five total games across sports against Ohio State.

Saturday’s men’s lacrosse win continued the school’s championship pedigree since joining the Big Ten.

Former Maryland women’s basketball superstar Alyssa Thomas put up a rare stat line playing for Team USA.

Maryland softball suffered a defeat at the hands of Michigan this past weekend.

