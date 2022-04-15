Maryland women’s basketball lands star Princeton transfer Abby Meyers

Princeton transfer guard Abby Meyers has signed with Maryland women’s basketball, per a release Friday.

From Potomac, Maryland, Meyers starred for the Tigers this past season. Meyers, who is 6-foot, averaged 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, earning Ivy League Player of the Year and AP-All America Honorable Mention accolades.

Meyers visited the University of Maryland campus last weekend, per a team spokesperson, and the addition was made official on Friday.

“We’re so happy to provide Abby a homecoming here at Maryland,” head coach Brenda Frese said, per the release. “When we can add a conference player of the year, a winner, a leader, a great teammate, and someone who thrives in the big moments, it’s exciting. Everyone knows Katie Benzan was a spectacular Ivy League to Maryland move and I’m just as excited about what Abby will bring to our team.”

Princeton had an outstanding season, climbing to as high as No. 24 in the AP Poll entering its conference tournament, and proved it was not a fluke in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers knocked off SEC Tournament champion and No. 6-seed Kentucky in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, 69-62. Meyers, who led Princeton in scoring all year, was instrumental in the upset, scoring a career-high 29 points against the Wildcats.

Because the Ivy League did not hold a 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this past season was Meyers’ first on the court since the 2019-20 season. Her numbers skyrocketed, as she increased her scoring average by 11.6 points per game and her rebounding average by 3.1 boards per game.

“I chose to play my final year of college basketball at Maryland because not only am I from Maryland, but I grew up going to the women’s basketball games at the amazing XFINITY Center!” Meyers said, per the release. “I have tremendous respect for the program and all it has accomplished under Coach Frese’s leadership, and I want to help continue to build the winning legacy for the one and only Terp Nation.”

Before arriving at Princeton, Meyers was a fantastic local high school player in the DMV. She excelled for Walt Whitman High School, earning All-Met Washington Post honors during her senior season.

The addition of Meyers brings Frese’s current roster to 11 players. Last week, Maryland lost five players to the transfer portal, including All-Americans Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese, in a span of fewer than 30 hours. With Chloe Bibby and Benzan also exhausting their college eligibility, the exodus left the roster at seven scholarship players.

However, Frese reloaded, quickly.

This past week, Maryland added four-star freshmen guards Brianna McDaniel and Gia Cooke, South Florida transfer guard Elisa Pinzan and Meyers. Florida transfer guard Lavender Briggs will also be a new face for the Terps next season.

Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers, Faith Masonius and Emma Chardon all return to next season’s roster. Class of 2022 guards Mila Reynolds and Ava Sciolla round out the 2022-23 team as it currently stands.

As of now, Meyers only has one year of eligibility, a team spokesperson confirmed. North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart tweeted that the NCAA officially decided that it would not grant Ivy League athletes an extra season in place of the season the conference canceled sports.

“I watched her at Walt Whitman High School and followed her at Princeton,” Frese added. “What she’s accomplished so far is impressive and she’s not done yet. We’re thrilled to have Abby and her family and friends here at Maryland.”