MM 4.15: Maryland softball knocks off No. 22 Michigan, 5-1

Maryland softball notched a massive home victory Thursday, upsetting No. 22 Michigan, 5-1.

Thursday’s game marked Maryland’s second ranked victory of the season — the first came against No. 17 Missouri on Feb. 20 — and its first win over the Wolverines since 2017.

Junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck was simply outstanding for the Terps, both on the mound and at the plate. Schlotterbeck threw a 106-pitch complete game, striking out four batters and allowing only one earned run. She also handed Maryland the decisive knock at the plate, launching a two-run homer in the first inning to give Maryland a 2-0 lead.

Schlotterbeck’s home run was only the second of her career, and it gave her all the insurance she needed to take care of business on the mound. Senior utility player Mackensie Greico and sophomore outfielder Jaeda McFarland both also had strong games, combining to go 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the No. 2 and No. 3 respective hitters in the Maryland order.

Per release, Maryland’s 8-2 start in Big Ten play is its best since joining the conference and its best start in conference play since 1999. Maryland is currently third in the Big Ten, sitting within two games in the loss column of both second-place Northwestern and first-place Nebraska.

Maryland’s series against Michigan continues with a 6 p.m. game Friday and a noon game Saturday.

In other news

Managing editor Lauren Rosh said goodbye to Testudo Times, and Sam Oshtry will take on that role. Top deputy editor Dylan Spilko also moves on, and Ben Dickson will fill his spot.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming series this weekend against Ohio State.

Maryland men’s basketball congratulated Aaron Wiggins on his first year in the NBA.

Two-way to fully in the NBA.



Earned it all.



Year One was a success for Wiggs. pic.twitter.com/DUngRLA4k5 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 14, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball officially welcomed class of 2022 four-star guards Gia Cooke and Brianna McDaniel to its program.

Infielder Jacob Orr is now batting .294 in his first season for Maryland baseball.

Three hits and five RBIs for Jacob Orr last night.



The freshman put the team on his back. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/L83nCNlx98 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 14, 2022

Maryland football wished its former star wideout and current Carolina Panther DJ Moore a happy 25th birthday.

Opendorse recognized Maryland Athletics for its activity in the name, image and likeness field.