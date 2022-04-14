 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.14: Cashius McNeilly decommits from Maryland men’s basketball

Guard Cashius McNeilly announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he would reopen his recruitment following his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball back in January.

McNeilly announced his commitment while former interim head coach Danny Manning was at the helm of the program prior to the announcement that Kevin Willard would become the next head coach of Maryland.

At 6-foot-4, the Scarborough, Ontario, native was the No. 24 shooting guard in the Class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

McNeilly has moved around in his college career, starting at Texas A&M as a redshirt freshman before opting out for a season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then transferred to TCU but left that program to attend junior college at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa before announcing his commitment to Maryland.

In other news

Chris Alleyne lifted Maryland baseball over James Madison with a home run in the ninth inning.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse remains undefeated on the road after a 19-9 win over Princeton.

Maryland women’s basketball welcomed its newest addition, South Florida transfer guard Elisa Pinzan.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a highlight of Kevin Huerter.

Maryland football shared Episode Four of “UNLOCKED.”

Maryland men’s basketball shared some love for rising sophomore forward Julian Reese.

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard joined Twitter Wednesday.

