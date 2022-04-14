MM 4.14: Cashius McNeilly decommits from Maryland men’s basketball

Guard Cashius McNeilly announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he would reopen his recruitment following his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball back in January.
Gods Plan pic.twitter.com/gRT5p3d7Md— Cashius McNeilly (@cashborough) April 13, 2022
McNeilly announced his commitment while former interim head coach Danny Manning was at the helm of the program prior to the announcement that Kevin Willard would become the next head coach of Maryland.
At 6-foot-4, the Scarborough, Ontario, native was the No. 24 shooting guard in the Class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
McNeilly has moved around in his college career, starting at Texas A&M as a redshirt freshman before opting out for a season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then transferred to TCU but left that program to attend junior college at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa before announcing his commitment to Maryland.
In other news
Chris Alleyne lifted Maryland baseball over James Madison with a home run in the ninth inning.
Bubba came back to College Park for moments like this.— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 14, 2022
We'll ride with #3 every day of the week. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/7T7rNW1Ljd
No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse remains undefeated on the road after a 19-9 win over Princeton.
Maryland women’s basketball welcomed its newest addition, South Florida transfer guard Elisa Pinzan.
Thrilled to officially welcome Elisa Pinzan to our Maryland family‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 13, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/fWfRFU5dZU#TerpFamily x #FTT pic.twitter.com/nYAqc3aCIV
Maryland men’s basketball shared a highlight of Kevin Huerter.
Maryland men's basketball shared a highlight of Kevin Huerter.

You can't stop Kevin Huerter in play-in games that's what we've always said. pic.twitter.com/hVpRsVkBU7— Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 13, 2022
Maryland football shared Episode Four of “UNLOCKED.”
QB1 leads with his actions.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 13, 2022
On Episode 4 of UNLOCKED go behind-the-scenes for a day with @tauliaa12 and see the amount of work he puts in to making himself and the Terps great.
Now streaming on YouTube: https://t.co/lNIXz7cVd8 pic.twitter.com/IlkpCsRiMS
Maryland men’s basketball shared some love for rising sophomore forward Julian Reese.
Let's get to work, JuJu. @Reese10Julian pic.twitter.com/K3KkFXn0L4— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 13, 2022
Just the start for the kid from Baltimore.@Reese10Julian pic.twitter.com/hDydbIZvMu— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 13, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard joined Twitter Wednesday.
It’s an honor and a privilege to be the head coach of @TerrapinHoops.— Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) April 13, 2022
We are going to grind everyday to build a team that makes Terp Nation proud.
Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/Gn4jeRVvl5
