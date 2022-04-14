MM 4.14: Cashius McNeilly decommits from Maryland men’s basketball

Guard Cashius McNeilly announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he would reopen his recruitment following his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball back in January.

McNeilly announced his commitment while former interim head coach Danny Manning was at the helm of the program prior to the announcement that Kevin Willard would become the next head coach of Maryland.

At 6-foot-4, the Scarborough, Ontario, native was the No. 24 shooting guard in the Class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

McNeilly has moved around in his college career, starting at Texas A&M as a redshirt freshman before opting out for a season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then transferred to TCU but left that program to attend junior college at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa before announcing his commitment to Maryland.

In other news

Chris Alleyne lifted Maryland baseball over James Madison with a home run in the ninth inning.

Bubba came back to College Park for moments like this.



We'll ride with #3 every day of the week. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/7T7rNW1Ljd — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 14, 2022

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse remains undefeated on the road after a 19-9 win over Princeton.

Maryland women’s basketball welcomed its newest addition, South Florida transfer guard Elisa Pinzan.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a highlight of Kevin Huerter.

You can’t stop Kevin Huerter in play-in games that’s what we’ve always said. pic.twitter.com/hVpRsVkBU7 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 13, 2022

Maryland football shared Episode Four of “UNLOCKED.”

QB1 leads with his actions.



On Episode 4 of UNLOCKED go behind-the-scenes for a day with @tauliaa12 and see the amount of work he puts in to making himself and the Terps great.



Now streaming on YouTube: https://t.co/lNIXz7cVd8 pic.twitter.com/IlkpCsRiMS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 13, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball shared some love for rising sophomore forward Julian Reese.

Just the start for the kid from Baltimore.@Reese10Julian pic.twitter.com/hDydbIZvMu — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 13, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard joined Twitter Wednesday.