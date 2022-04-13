 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.13: Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players earn weekly honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players earned weekly honors. No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling earned national and conference recognition. She was named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Sterling recorded a career-high 13 saves in last Thursday’s win against Penn State and a .684 save percentage. Sterling has been phenomenal in net in recent weeks, with the Penn State win marking Sterling’s third straight game giving up less than six goals.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s John Geppert was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In Sunday’s win over No. 4 Rutgers, Geppert picked up five ground balls. The Terps held Rutgers to nine goals. This was Geppert’s first time winning the award this season and fourth time in his career.

Maryland men’s lacrosse takes on Ohio State this Saturday at home in its second-to-last regular season game of the year, while Maryland women’s lacrosse has a matchup with No. 12 Princeton tonight.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about former Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby signing a training camp deal with the Minnesota Lynx.

Ian Decker shared his piece on Maryland women’s basketball’s newest addition, which is USF guard Elisa Pinzan.

Jack Parry previewed Maryland baseball’s midweek game against James Madison.

Joe Lotano previewed No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s upcoming matchup with No. 12 Princeton.

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman had an interview with Big Ten Network and spoke about star graduate student attacker Keegan Khan.

Maryland softball has won three straight conference series for the first time 2013.

Former Maryland baseball star Brandon Lowe collected another home run for Tampa Bay against the Oakland Athletics.

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard appeared on college basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s podcast, the College Hoops Today Podcast.

Former Maryland football stars signed massive contacts during the NFL’s free agency period.

Maryland football shared a few photos from its latest spring practice.

