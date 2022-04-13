MM 4.13: Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players earn weekly honors

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players earned weekly honors. No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling earned national and conference recognition. She was named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Sterling recorded a career-high 13 saves in last Thursday’s win against Penn State and a .684 save percentage. Sterling has been phenomenal in net in recent weeks, with the Penn State win marking Sterling’s third straight game giving up less than six goals.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s John Geppert was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In Sunday’s win over No. 4 Rutgers, Geppert picked up five ground balls. The Terps held Rutgers to nine goals. This was Geppert’s first time winning the award this season and fourth time in his career.

Maryland men’s lacrosse takes on Ohio State this Saturday at home in its second-to-last regular season game of the year, while Maryland women’s lacrosse has a matchup with No. 12 Princeton tonight.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about former Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby signing a training camp deal with the Minnesota Lynx.

Ian Decker shared his piece on Maryland women’s basketball’s newest addition, which is USF guard Elisa Pinzan.

Jack Parry previewed Maryland baseball’s midweek game against James Madison.

Joe Lotano previewed No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s upcoming matchup with No. 12 Princeton.

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman had an interview with Big Ten Network and spoke about star graduate student attacker Keegan Khan.

"You just don't find that a lot in college lacrosse, a guy that's that good with both hands."



- @CoachTillman1, on @TerpsMLax star Keegan Khan



Full #B1Gtoday interview ➡️ https://t.co/wMGpGHpbqp pic.twitter.com/rbMSR1dxAL — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) April 12, 2022

Maryland softball has won three straight conference series for the first time 2013.

The Terps are on fire pic.twitter.com/UesIYMhZ5D — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 12, 2022

Former Maryland baseball star Brandon Lowe collected another home run for Tampa Bay against the Oakland Athletics.

Who wants to see an absolute BOMB from Brandon Lowe? #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/4AGleHuPbs — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 12, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard appeared on college basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s podcast, the College Hoops Today Podcast.

"Their work ethic has been great."



Coach Willard to @JonRothstein.



The Terps are ready to work. pic.twitter.com/OPU1sOuNcn — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 12, 2022

Former Maryland football stars signed massive contacts during the NFL’s free agency period.

Money in the bank:



1 offseason.

10 Terps.

$296.2M worth of contracts.



Terp life. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/J2kWHYPZM0 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 12, 2022

Maryland football shared a few photos from its latest spring practice.