MM 4.12: Maryland tennis falls to Nebraska, 4-0

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland women’s tennis wasn’t able to muster up much of any success against Nebraska this past Sunday, falling 4-0 in College Park.

The Cornhuskers bested the Terps when it came to singles. Junior Selma Cadar, freshman Mary Brumfield and junior Jojo Bach all suffered losses. Cadar had the closest defeat against Nebraska’s Kristina Novak, with her match finishing at 6-4, 6-2 in Novak’s favor.

Maryland’s lone victory came in doubles with the combination of sophomore Minorka Miranda and graduate student Marta Perez Mur taking down Nebraska’s Chloe Kuckelman and Isabel Adrover, 6-2.

The shutout loss against Nebraska snapped the Terps’ newly-found momentum. The Terps had won two straight games heading into the matchup but came away empty-handed.

Maryland has four games left in its regular season. The Terps will first stay in College Park for two consecutive matches, which will come against Indiana and then Purdue. Maryland’s regular season ends with matchups with Ohio State and Penn State. Both of those games will come on the road.

In other news

Ben Dickson shared his piece on Maryland women’s basketball’s newest commits that will join in 2022-23.

Emmett Siegel wrote about Logan Wisnauskas’ journey to becoming the all-time leading points scorer in Maryland men’s lacrosse history.

Maryland football shared some photos from its second week of spring practices.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse posted a photo recap of the team’s dominant win over No. 4 Rutgers.

Maryland men's lacrosse has reached the 10-win mark for 19 straight seasons.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a few highlights from its latest win over Penn State.

Former Maryland baseball star and current Tampa Bay Ray Brandon Lowe collected a two-run home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Atlanta Hawks shared a video of former Maryland men’s basketball star Bruno Fernando catching up with some old teammates.

