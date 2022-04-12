Minnesota Lynx sign former Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby to training camp deal

Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby was signed by the Minnesota Lynx on a training camp deal, per Damian Arsenis.

Bibby, despite being projected by ESPN to get drafted in the third round of Monday night’s WNBA Draft, was not selected by a team. However, she will get a chance to make the roster beginning Friday.

Some big news about to break - @TerpsWBB star @chloelbibby is heading to the @minnesotalynx for training camp on Friday after being overlooked in the @WNBA Draft.

Bibby was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2022.#AussieHoops #WNBA pic.twitter.com/h5FPYlYBmB — Damian Arsenis (@DamianArsenis) April 12, 2022

A Warracknabeal, Australia, product, Bibby spent the last two seasons of her five-year college career in a Maryland uniform. From 2017-20, Bibby played in the SEC at Mississippi State. She suffered an ACL tear on Jan. 17, 2019, but she recovered and earned All-SEC honors prior to the 2019-20 season.

Bibby transferred to Maryland for her senior season without ever stepping foot on the University of Maryland campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, and she leaves the school for the pros as a two-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Bibby was a capable scorer with the Terps, averaging 12.6 points from 2020-22. During the 2021-22 season, her scoring was often an X-factor. The Terps went 16-4 in games where Bibby scored at least 10 points this past season.

Minnesota also gets an impact rebounder; Bibby averaged 5.7 boards per game during her Maryland career. Bibby can also guard multiple positions, and her versatility should help her profesionally.

“I feel grateful and blessed that I played at such a great university and under such a great coach and my teammates,” Bibby said following Maryland’s season-ending loss to Stanford in the Sweet 16. “Such a blessing to be able to come in here and find a family so quickly. Obviously with COVID and everything, that was just a mess and now it all kind of transcended. It was incredible to end up here and just to have the experience that I have.”