MM 4.11: Maryland softball earns third conference series victory

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emma Shuster
Courtesy of @TerpsSoftball

Maryland softball captured its third Big Ten series victory this past weekend. The series ended with a 2-1 win over the Boilermakers on Sunday as the Terps advanced to 21-16 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

Senior pitcher Haley Ellefson was Sunday’s starter, giving up one run in two innings before junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck came in to relieve her. Schlotterbeck pitched the final five innings, striking out four batters and allowing no runs en route to earning the win.

Schlotterbeck also had a strong day at the plate. She hit a double in the first inning that sent home sophomore outfielder Jaeda McFarland. The run gave the Terps their first lead of the day. The Terps’ second run came in the fifth inning. Sophomore outfielder Megan Mikami hit a single that sent sophomore catcher Kiley Goff home.

Maryland also defeated Purdue 9-0 on Saturday. Junior pitcher Courtney Wyche pitched five innings and allowed five hits while striking out six batters. However, the Terps also fell 5-2 to the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Maryland will next play Michigan on Thursday at 6 p.m. in College Park.

In other news

Colin McNamara covered Maryland baseball’s loss to Minnesota.

Emmett Siegel covered No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s victory over No. 4 Rutgers in which fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas became the program’s all-time points leader.

Maryland football shared its condolences following Dwayne Haskins’ death.

Maryland women’s basketball thanked everyone for a great season.

Maryland track and field wished Nyela Williams a happy birthday.

Maryland men’s lacrosse honored the 2017 national championship team Sunday night.

