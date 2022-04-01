MM 4.1: Fifteen combined Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse players receive Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-American honors

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse and No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse had a combined 15 players named Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-Americans, it was announced on Thursday.

The men’s team had 10 selections, while the women's team had five different players selected.

For head coach John Tillman and the men’s program that finds itself as the top team in the nation, fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas and graduate short stick defensive midfielder Roman Puglise led the way with selections on the first team. Wisnauskas, who has scored a goal in every game this season, leads Maryland in goals (24), assists (21) and points (45).

Graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville, junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman and senior defenseman Brett Makar were placed on the second team. Senior midfielder Kyle Long made the third team.

Then to round out the honorable mentions, fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio, fifth-year midfielder Bubba Fairman, graduate defenseman Matt Rahill and junior goalie Logan McNaney were all given the honor.

Looking at the women’s program, which stands at 9-1 through 10 games, it had one player make the first team: graduate defender Abby Bosco. Bosco has helped the Terps allow just 7.6 goals per game, the second-best mark in the nation. Graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley, who leads Maryland in scoring by a 31-point margin, was given a nod to the second team. Junior goalie Emily Sterling was also given recognition on the second team.

Attacker Hannah Leubecker and midfielder Shaylan Ahearn received honorable mentions. The women’s team had the most All-Americans out of any Big Ten school on the list.

In other news

Lauren Rosh wrote about Maryland men’s basketball center Qudus Wahab entering the transfer portal.

Colin McNamara shared his preview for Maryland baseball’s three-game series against Penn State.

Maryland men’s basketball shared photos from head coach Kevin Willard’s first practice with the team.

They look right at home.



Coach Willard's first practice ✅ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 31, 2022

Maryland football shared a video from Wednesday’s Pro Day.

Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese shared a memory from last year.

My sister sent our family this today. Happy #TBT! A memory that I will always have with me. So incredibly grateful. ❤️ https://t.co/zmjJcW2yOS — Brenda Frese (@BrendaFrese) March 31, 2022

Maryland baseball, which has a 20-5 record, is off to its best start through 25 games in program history.

Best start through 25 games in school history (20-5).



Your baseball team is on fire, Terp Nation. pic.twitter.com/9Vw9OKbaIF — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 30, 2022

Maryland tennis fell to Wisconsin on Thursday, 7-0.

Final.



The #TennisTerps take on Minnesota on Sunday at Noon in College Park.



: https://t.co/HI9scY79vG pic.twitter.com/D0Hq20ZLNl — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) March 31, 2022

Maryland gymnastics finished with its highest score in program history at the NCAA Regionals.