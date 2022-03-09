Collegiate Chaos, Ep. 5: Conference tournament previews

Testudo Times has released episode five of its newest podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape. To listen to last week’s episode, click here.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson discuss the latest in the collegiate sports landscape. Today’s episode includes everything you need to know about men’s college basketball’s conference tournaments. With bubble teams fighting for their lives and the next Cinderella waiting in the wings, they analyze every major conference and notable story in the nation.

On this episode:

Who’s already in? Chattanooga, Longwood highlight early Championship Week darlings

Complete breakdown of Maryland vs. Michigan State and the Big Ten tournament

Previews and picks for the Big 12, Big East, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 tournaments

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

All betting odds discussed are presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content, as well.