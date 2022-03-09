MM 3.9: Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse combine to have four players given Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland men's and women’s lacrosse revealed that two players from each program received Big Ten weekly honors from their performances last week.
For the men’s team, which still sits as the No. 1 program in the nation, had sophomore defender Ajax Zappitello win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, while junior goalie Logan McNaney was given the nod for Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week.
Zappitello helped the Terps slip past No. 7 Notre Dame by forcing a career-high three turnovers in the 11-9 win. The nine goals for Notre Dame were the lowest it has scored since the 2020 season. Zappitello also picked up a ground ball in the win.
McNaney delivered a strong performance as well en route to Maryland’s fifth consecutive win to kick off the 2022 season. The junior came up with 12 saves in the Terps’ fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season.
Then looking at the women’s program, ranked as the fourth-best team in the country, graduate defender Abby Bosco was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week and freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
Bosco guided the Terps’ defense to two spectacular performances last week against Delaware and William & Mary. She combined for seven ground balls, 10 draw controls and five caused turnovers, all of which led Maryland over the two contests. Maryland surrendered just two goals in the 13-goal win over Delaware and seven in the victory over William & Mary.
This Big Ten Freshman of the Week award is Lipkin’s first Big Ten honor of her career. She collected four goals and two assists in the Terps’ wins, scoring two goals in each game in the process. Lipkin also registered four draw controls and three caused turnovers.
Two Maryland men’s basketball players earned All-Big Ten honors.
Colin McNamara wrote about Maryland baseball’s win against VCU.
Maryland wrestling has three wrestlers headed to the 2022 NCAA Championships, the program’s highest total since 2018.
Maryland football welcomed Sam Contorno to the program as the coordinator of sports science.
Maryland gymnastics shared highlights from the team’s last event.
Maryland programs celebrated International Women's Day on Twitter.
Maryland tennis shared a preview of the team’s upcoming match against East Carolina.
