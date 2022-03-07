MM 3.7: Audrey Barber becomes Maryland gymnastics all-time leading scorer

During the Maryland Quad Meet senior Audrey Barber became Maryland gymnastics’ all-time leading scorer.

She claimed the crown after posting a 9.900 on vault. She also won the all-around with a 39.450. Barber helped propel Maryland over NC State, Yale and William & Mary contributing to the Terps’ final score of 197.100, Maryland’s highest of the season.

Throughout the season, she’s been climbing her way up the program’s all-time scorer rankings. On Feb. 22, Barber moved into the second spot after posting a 38.675 all-around score.

Barber and the Terps will be back in action Friday, March 11. The Terps will take on Towson and George Washington in the Towson Tri before coming back to College Park on March 13 for the Terp Quad.

Audrey Barber - Remember the name pic.twitter.com/I0o5dEherH — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 6, 2022

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost to Michigan State in its regular season finale.

No. 5-seed Indiana eliminated No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball from the Big Ten tournament. Ian Decker shared a recap and Ben Dickson provided three takeaways.

No. 21 Maryland baseball fell to Michigan and East Carolina but picked up a win over Indiana State.

No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse and No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse both advanced to 5-0 this weekend.

Maryland football’s Chigoziem Okonkwo and Nick Cross had strong showings at the NFL Combine.

Chigoziem Okonkwo just outdid his first attempt in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine by running a 4.52 on his second attempt.



The Terp's first attempt (4.54) was the fastest time by a tight end and he just beat that by .02 seconds.pic.twitter.com/8vogPvsyoJ — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 3, 2022

Former Maryland football safety Nick Cross ran an official 4.34 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.



The time marks the fastest of a safety at this year's combine.pic.twitter.com/rtrERGlvJG — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 7, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is looking forward to Selection Sunday.

Maryland wrestling’s Kyle Cochran and Dom Solis advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Headed to Detroit!



Kyle Cochran and Dom Solis will represent @TerpsWrestling at the NCAA Championships after podium finishes at the Big Ten Championships. — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 7, 2022

Maryland tennis defeated Richmond this weekend.

Maryland softball fell to Virginia this weekend.