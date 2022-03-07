 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 3.7: Audrey Barber becomes Maryland gymnastics all-time leading scorer

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
During the Maryland Quad Meet senior Audrey Barber became Maryland gymnastics’ all-time leading scorer.

She claimed the crown after posting a 9.900 on vault. She also won the all-around with a 39.450. Barber helped propel Maryland over NC State, Yale and William & Mary contributing to the Terps’ final score of 197.100, Maryland’s highest of the season.

Throughout the season, she’s been climbing her way up the program’s all-time scorer rankings. On Feb. 22, Barber moved into the second spot after posting a 38.675 all-around score.

Barber and the Terps will be back in action Friday, March 11. The Terps will take on Towson and George Washington in the Towson Tri before coming back to College Park on March 13 for the Terp Quad.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost to Michigan State in its regular season finale.

No. 5-seed Indiana eliminated No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball from the Big Ten tournament. Ian Decker shared a recap and Ben Dickson provided three takeaways.

No. 21 Maryland baseball fell to Michigan and East Carolina but picked up a win over Indiana State.

No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse and No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse both advanced to 5-0 this weekend.

Maryland football’s Chigoziem Okonkwo and Nick Cross had strong showings at the NFL Combine.

Maryland women’s basketball is looking forward to Selection Sunday.

Maryland wrestling’s Kyle Cochran and Dom Solis advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Maryland tennis defeated Richmond this weekend.

Maryland softball fell to Virginia this weekend.

