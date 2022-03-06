Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, for its final game of the regular season.
The Terps sit at 15-15 and 7-12 in conference play and will look to avoid finishing the regular season below .500. Maryland has won four of its last five games picking up victories over Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State and Minnesota.
Michigan State, on the other hand, has dropped five of its last six games. The Spartans have lost to Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State.
With Rutgers defeating Penn State Sunday afternoon, the Terps secured a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament at the No. 10 spot.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
