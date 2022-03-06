How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball is on a bit of a tear as the postseason approaches, having won four of its last five games entering its Sunday matchup against the Michigan State Spartans on the road.

The Terps’ only loss since Feb. 18 has been to Indiana. Maryland has beaten Nebraska, Penn State, then-No. 22 Ohio State and Minnesota to bump up its conference win total to seven. Maryland can secure the 10th seed in the Big Ten tournament with a win over the Spartans, which would ultimately give it a first-round bye.

The Spartans have dipped in the conference standings due to their rough stretch over the last few games. Michigan State has lost five of its last six matchups, including its most recent defeat against Ohio State on the road.

Let’s take a quick look at Sunday’s matchup between the Terps and the Spartans.

The numbers

Maryland: (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten)

Minnesota: (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten)

All-time series: Michigan State leads 11-8

Odds: Michigan State -6 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Sunday, March 6, 4:30 p.m. ET, Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: CBS — Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Jim Spanarkel (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 The Fan / The Team 980 / XM: 372 — Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch CBS

Catch up before the game