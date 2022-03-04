 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 3.4: Maryland gymnastics picks up win at Temple Quad Meet

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emma Shuster
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland gymnastics defeated Temple (195.775), Southern Connecticut State (188.950) and Bridgeport (186.450) with a score of 196.550 in the Temple Quad Meet on Thursday. The score marked Maryland’s second-highest of the season with the first coming against Nebraska (196.125) on Feb. 11.

Senior Audrey Barber earned the all-around crown with a score of 39.500. She also posted the highest score on the floor after scoring a career-high 9.925. Barber also won the beam with a score of 9.875. The senior also scored 9.850 on vault which tied junior Emma Silberman and sophomore Olivia Weir who landed the same score.

Junior Aleka Tsiknias won the bars with a score of 9.925.

The Terps are now 8-7 and will face Yale, William & Mary and North Carolina State in the Maryland Quad meet on Sunday.

In Other News

Testudo Times released a new podcast episode.

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming games.

Sam Oshtry provided his three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball win over Minnesota.

Former Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash.

Maryland women’s basketball will play Indiana at 2 p.m. Friday in the Big Ten tournament.

Maryland field hockey released its spring schedule.

