Collegiate Chaos, Ep. 6: Final Four preview

Testudo Times has released episode six of its newest podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape. To listen to the previous episode, click here.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson discuss the latest in the collegiate sports landscape. Today’s episode includes everything you need to know about the Final Four. They break down each team’s path to the national semifinals and give predictions for all three of this weekend’s games.

On this episode:

Breaking down each of Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas’ paths to the Final Four.

Who are the X-factors and what are the narratives surrounding each team?

Predictions for each Final Four game and the national title game.

Bonus briefing on the Kevin Willard here.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

All betting odds discussed are presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content, as well.