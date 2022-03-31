Maryland men’s basketball center Qudus Wahab announces intentions to enter transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball junior center Qudus Wahab announced via Instagram on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal.

In the post, the 6-foot-11 center said he would enter the portal while keeping his “options open for the possibility of returning to Maryland.”

Wahab transferred to Maryland after averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during the 2020-21 season at Georgetown. This season, Wahab’s statistics took a hit given the difficulty of competing against big men in the Big Ten.

The center started in all but one matchup for the Terps, averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and fewer than one block per game.

Wahab recorded one double-double during the 2021-22 season in the second game of the year against Goerge Washington. He had 18 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from the charity stripe while grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds. He also had one assist, one block and a steal in that game.

In the first two games of the year, Wahab had 17 and 18 points, respectively making him the first person to score 17 or more points in their first two career games as a Terp, per Maryland Athletics.

Given that Wahab transferred to Maryland ahead of the 2021-22 season using the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule which allows players to transfer and play immediately, he will not be able to use that benefit this time around if he elects a different option unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The center is the second player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season following sophomore guard Marcus Dockery who will play at Howard next season and the first to do so since Kevin Willard joined Maryland men’s basketball as its new head coach.