MM 3.31: Maryland football holds 2022 Pro Day

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Maryland Terrapins
Courtesy of UMTerps

Maryland football held its 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday in which defensive back Nick Cross, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, defensive back Jordan Mosley, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, kicker Joseph Petrino and defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers participated.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse All-American and Ferris State football quarterback Jared Bernhardt along with a few players from other schools participated in the event as well.

The players went through a series of events ranging from a 40-yard dash to individual position skill work. While Okonkwo, Fleet-Davis and Bernhardt went through receiving drills, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was there to throw the passes.

Official numbers and times from the events were not available however, Maryland football tweeted Okuayinonu put up 31 reps on the bench.

The players had the chance to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft set for April 28-30 in front of 45 scouts from 29 NFL teams.

Here is a roundup of updates from throughout the day:

In other news

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry shared a notebook from Maryland football’s 2022 spring media day.

Lauren Rosh wrote about Maryland football’s goal to be connected and committed coming off the Pinstripe Bowl victory and headed into the 2022 season.

Colin McNamara covered Maryland baseball’s win over George Mason.

Joseph Lotano wrote about No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s bounce back win over Georgetown.

Maryland men’s basketball started some of season work with new head coach Kevin Willard.

Maryland women’s basketball shared a message from Katie Benzan who just finished her final season with the Terps.

Maryland track and field shared the second episode of “Terps All-Access with Maryland Track & Field.”

