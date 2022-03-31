MM 3.31: Maryland football holds 2022 Pro Day

Maryland football held its 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday in which defensive back Nick Cross, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, defensive back Jordan Mosley, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, kicker Joseph Petrino and defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers participated.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse All-American and Ferris State football quarterback Jared Bernhardt along with a few players from other schools participated in the event as well.

The players went through a series of events ranging from a 40-yard dash to individual position skill work. While Okonkwo, Fleet-Davis and Bernhardt went through receiving drills, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was there to throw the passes.

Official numbers and times from the events were not available however, Maryland football tweeted Okuayinonu put up 31 reps on the bench.

The players had the chance to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft set for April 28-30 in front of 45 scouts from 29 NFL teams.

Here is a roundup of updates from throughout the day:

“It’s not surprising,” Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley said on seeing plenty of scouts at Maryland’s Pro Day.



“To me it’s great to see the turnout that we have today for these players.” pic.twitter.com/aw3sDHT3Kn — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Head coach Michael Locksley said that Tayon Fleet-Davis is a “triple-threat.”



“Today will be a big day for Fleet and I think he’ll do well.” — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

DL Lawtez Rogers giving the 40-yard dash a go: pic.twitter.com/V2pyITdEdu — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and running back Tayon Fleet-Davis: pic.twitter.com/oq9kWWZ8GN — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Chigoziem Okonkwo catching a pass on his pro day from a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/Z51ctHjUlj — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) March 30, 2022

Chig getting some blocking work in: pic.twitter.com/lsJTBLvfW3 — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) March 30, 2022

Jared Bernhardt getting in some reps throwing the ball after catching a few passes from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa: pic.twitter.com/99VORLFb4P — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 30, 2022

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse player & Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt has now caught passes from Taulia Tagovailoa, thrown to some receivers here and is now participating in the defensive back drill.



Bernhardt showing off his versatility at Pro Day. — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 30, 2022

DB Nick Cross, who will likely be Maryland’s highest draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, doing some drills: pic.twitter.com/L4VUVYHTI3 — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Defensive back Nick Cross: pic.twitter.com/ZdeqeOkaZv — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 30, 2022

DB Nick Cross emphasized his versatility when speaking to the media. Mentioned his experience on special teams. pic.twitter.com/dE7jOAKDsw — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt said that he’s been practicing receiver, but he’s open to playing any position.



Said it would be a “great feeling” for a team to take a chance on him. pic.twitter.com/7nKFk7T6U2 — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

DL Sam Okuayinonu: “This day means a lot man, been training for three months... it’s a big day.”



Said he’s been working on improving his explosiveness in preparation for this event and the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/feMX9U7Cdg — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Running back Tayon Fleet-Davis: “Blessed to get this opportunity... just to be able to come out and showcase my talent... I got a chance to prove how good I was running routes.”



“I bring a lot of leadership, gratitude and loyalty,” he said on what he can bring to an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/p56j4VlcMS — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

“You only need one team to like you,” Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said at the team’s Pro Day.



One team should surely be enamored with Okonkwo’s 4.52 40-yard dash time, which he recorded at the NFL Combine. It was the fastest out of any tight end that ran at that event. pic.twitter.com/AsDq966h4K — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

Defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers on what he can bring to an NFL team: “Passion, an athletic body who’s willing to work hard and do everything he can.” pic.twitter.com/nEqMQmKRuF — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 30, 2022

