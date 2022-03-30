MM 3.30: Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Luke Wierman named Big Ten Specialist of the Week

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Luke Wierman was named the Big Ten Specialist of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday. This is the second consecutive week and fourth time this season the face-off specialist has been given the award.

In Maryland’s convincing 18-7 victory over Penn State on Sunday night, Wierman went 16-for21 on face-offs and scooped up 10 ground balls. He also scored his fifth goal of the season against the Nittany Lions.

Wierman has been an absolute force on face-offs, winning 68.4% of them this season, good for the second-highest in the country.

Wierman has four games with double-digit ground balls and 63 total on the season. He also has five games this season with at least 16 face-off victories.

The Terps are back in action this Saturday against Michigan as they look to complete a perfect season with four regular season games remaining.

In other news

Maryland football began spring practice on Tuesday and held its spring media day. Here is a notebook from the events.

Maryland baseball had a season-high in runs en route to a dominant win over Towson.

Former Rhode Island head coach David Cox named Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach

Maryland football outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson announces intentions to enter transfer portal.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is set for a showdown with Georgetown tonight.

Back at it in The District tomorrow night!



Terps at Georgetown. 7:00 p.m.



Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 29, 2022

Maryland football is excited to be back practicing.

Maryland men’s lacrosse consistently dominates its Big Ten foe.

Got it done on a cold Sunday night in State College. Terps now 38-1 all-time against Penn State.



Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 30, 2022

Maryland softball shared episode six of #MondaysWithMontgomery earlier this week.

Playing through adversity at Penn State, and the weekend ahead as we face Iowa at home! Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 28, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball stars Aaron Wiggins and Kevin Huerter had strong performances in the NBA recently.

Wiggs last night:



28 points

11-19 FG

6 assists

5 rebounds



Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 29, 2022