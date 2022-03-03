Testudo Times Podcast: Momentum in March

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors talk about Maryland men's basketball’s recent stretch of solid play. They discuss the team’s last three games, including both the wins against then-No. 22 Ohio State and yesterday’s win over Minnesota in the final regular season home game of the 2021-22 campaign.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Is this Maryland men’s basketball’s best stretch of the season?

What happened in the Terps’ 10-point loss to Indiana?

How was Maryland able to bounce back against Ohio State?

Is Maryland’s recipe for success unleashing Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell in the postseason?

A look at Maryland’s latest home win over Minnesota.

Why are the Terps able to close out games in the second half all of a sudden?

Can Maryland get the first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament?

Which teams are the best matchups for Maryland in the Big Ten tournament?

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.