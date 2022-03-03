MM 3.3: No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley sweeps weekly awards

No. 4 Maryland women's lacrosse attacker Aurora Cordingley received unanimous praise after her effort in the Terps’ 10-goal win over No. 7 Florida from this past Saturday.

Cordingley swept all of lacrosse’s weekly awards as she was named the USA Lacrosse National Player of the Week, Inside Lacrosse National Player of the Week, IWLCA National Offensive Player of the Week and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the program announced earlier this week.

She notched a career-high 10 points in the victory against Florida, which marked the team’s third straight win to open the 2022 season. In the win, Cordingley recorded four goals and another career-high win six assists. The last time a Terp accomplished the 10-point feat in a single game was back in 2013, when Alex Aust had an 11-point showing against UMBC.

Cordingley has since kept her momentum going into this week as well. She scored five goals and added one assist for a team-high six points against Delaware on Tuesday. Her five goals were three more than the opposition as Maryland cruised to a 15-2 win over the Blue Hens to improve to 4-0 this season.

A winner of the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor for three straight weeks, the graduate can make it four consecutive weeks will a solid showing against William & Mary, a team the undefeated Terps will visit on Saturday.

