MM 3.29: Maryland football set to begin spring practice

Maryland football will begin its 2022 spring practice later today. The Terps will have 14 practices leading up to its 15th and final session of the stretch in the form of the annual Red-White Spring Game set for Saturday, April 30.

The program announced Monday that the game will kick off at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.

To start off spring practice, Maryland football is holding a spring media day in which head coach Michael Locksley will hold a press conference. Offensive and defensive assistant coaches will also be made available to the media later in the day followed by an open portion of practice.

The Terps are coming off their most successful season yet under Locksley. Maryland finished the year 7-6 after qualifying for the Pinstripe Bowl, its first bowl game since 2016. Locksley and the Terps will open their 2022 fall season at home on Sept. 3 against Buffalo.

In other news

Former Rhode Island head coach David Cox was named as an assistant coach for Maryland men’s basketball.

Maryland football linebacker Demeioun Robinson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a photo of Cox and his former player while at Rhode Island and current Terp, Fatts Russell.

Coach Cox looks right at home in CP! pic.twitter.com/6Mb9JaoB7P — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 28, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared some words from junior guard Diamond Miller following the end of the 2021-22 season.

“I love these girls… I’m gonna stick with them to the very end.”



#TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/vknwT6kzrJ — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 28, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse slipped in the rankings while men’s lacrosse stayed at No. 1.

Maryland women’s lacrosse drops five spots in the latest @Inside_Lacrosse to No. 8.



The Terps lost their first game of the season on Saturday to James Madison, 8-13. They will look to get back on track against Georgetown on Wednesday. — Joe Lotano (@JoeLotano1) March 28, 2022

Maryland unsurprisingly stays at No. 1.



No. 4 Rutgers and No. 11 Ohio State are the only other Big Ten teams in this week’s rankings. The Terps get both of them at home in April. https://t.co/LWFj0oI2BU — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) March 28, 2022

Maryland baseball fell out of the d1baseball.com rankings but first baseman Maxwell Costes sits at No. 3 in program history with 33 home runs.