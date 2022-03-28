Maryland football outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson announces intentions to enter transfer portal

Maryland football freshman linebacker Demeioun Robinson will enter the transfer portal, he announced over Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Robinson played in all 13 of Maryland’s games in 2021, adding 19 tackles and two sacks. The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native also tallied 2.5 tackles for loss for 18 yards. In the Terps’ Pinstripe Bowl victory over Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, Robinson had three of those tackles and one of the sacks.

He also started in one game this season when the Terps played Indiana, however, he did not record a stat in that matchup.

One of Robinson’s strongest performances came early in the season against Kent State. In that matchup, he had four tackles, three solo ones and a sack for a loss of eight yards.

Robinson is the fourth Maryland linebacker to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season. Earlier this year, freshman Branden Jennings transferred to Kansas State, former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis transferred to UCF and Deshawn Holt announced in January he would transfer to Toledo.

Both Jennings and Robinson were named to ESPN’s Midseason True Freshman All-American Team. According to 24/7 Sports, Lewis, Robinson and Jennings were the Terps' top three recruits, respectively, in Maryland’s 2021 class and now the Terps will be without them for the 2022 season.

On National Early Signing Day, Maryland flipped four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham from South Carolina while also signing three-star linebackers Caleb Wheatland and Kellan Wyatt. Also in December, Maryland landed a commitment from West Virginia in linebacker VanDarius Cowan.