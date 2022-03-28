Former Rhode Island head coach David Cox named Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach

Former Rhode Island head coach David Cox was named an assistant coach for Maryland men’s basketball, the program announced on Monday.

Cox led the Rhode Island program for the last four seasons. Cox coached Fatts Russell before Russell transferred to Maryland as a graduate transfer last spring. Prior to being named head coach at Rhode Island, Cox served as an associate head coach at both Rhode Island and Rutgers.

Cox is a Maryland native and has a plethora of ties to the area, including having coached high school and AAU in the area. Throughout the search process, Maryland athletic director Damon Evans talked about the importance of having a staff full of people with connections to the DMV area for recruiting purposes. Cox certainly fulfills that as a centerpiece of the coaching staff.

This announcement comes after Willard named Tony Skinn an assistant coach last week. Skinn came over from Ohio State and also has connections to the DMV area as a Maryland native.