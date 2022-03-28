MM 3.28: Maryland softball wins two out of three against Penn State, improves to 15-15 overall

Maryland softball won its first Big Ten series of the 2022 season, securing two wins in three games over Penn State this past week to improve to 15-15 this season.

The Terps’ pair of wins came in the second and third game of the series, played on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

After falling in 10 innings by just one run in the opening matchup on Thursday, Maryland came out much stronger in the second game. A seven-run sixth inning propelled the Terps to their first conference victory of the season in the form of an 8-3 win. The seven runs in the inning were the most that Maryland has scored in a single inning this season.

Maryland then did just enough to capture the series win in the third game, adding the bulk of its six total runs in the middle innings. Penn State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Maryland scored six of the game’s next eight runs to win.

Sophomore left fielder Megan Mikami led with way with three hits in four at-bats, totaling one RBI in the Terps’ series-clinching game. Senior Mackense Greico also found pay dirt at the plate going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a team-high.

Maryland’s schedule resumes on the first day of April when it hosts its three-game series with another Big Ten opponent in Iowa. Coppin State, a team the Terps will play after the Iowa series on April 6, will be the last nonconference game that Maryland will have in the regular season before the rest of conference play gets underway.

In other news

Emmett Siegel covered No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s win over Penn State.

Jack Parry wrote about No. 22 Maryland baseball’s loss against Dallas Baptist.

Maryland women’s basketball star forward/guard Angel Reese shared her thoughts on social media after the Terps’ Sweet 16 exit.

No. 22 Maryland baseball pitcher Ryan Ramsey has been red-hot on the mound as he has just a 2.11 ERA this season.

And ... #Terps starter @RamseyryRyan threw 7 IP of 3-hit, 1-run ball ... and now has:



- 2.11 ERA this season

- 0.97 WHIP this season



Last 3 games: 19 IP, 1 R, 5 K, 27K

- 0.47 ERA in last three starts

- 0.74 WHIP in last three starts@d1baseball @KendallRogers https://t.co/byBq3eG6IJ — Jason Yellin (@JasonYellin) March 26, 2022

Maryland gymnastics shared a highlight from freshman Josephine Kogler on the beam.

Just another Beam Queen for you all to behold



Josephine Kogler || #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/NHujidCHza — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 27, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse assistant coach and former Tewaaraton winner Caitlyn Phipps was inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame.

Huge congrats to assistant coach and 2010 Tewaaraton winner @CMcFadden08 on being inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame tonight! pic.twitter.com/aPvwOvXhH0 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 27, 2022

Maryland women’s tennis fell to Northwestern in its matchup on Sunday.