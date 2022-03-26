Testudo Times Podcast: Spring sports update

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors give a roundup of Maryland’s spring sports that are underway. They go over No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s undefeated start to the season, No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s perfect record, No. 22 Maryland baseball’s red-hot hitting, as well as Maryland gymnastics, softball, women’s tennis and track and field.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s journey to beating No. 2 Virginia last week and improving to 7-0 in 2022.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s rise to the No. 3 spot in the nation, with the help of Aurora Cordingley.

How has No. 22 Maryland baseball gotten out to a solid 17-3 start? Who are the notable players leading the way?

An update on Maryland gymnastics, Maryland softball, Maryland women’s tennis and Maryland track and field.

