Game thread: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 1-seed Stanford, Sweet 16

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball is in Spokane, Washington, to take on No. 1-seed Stanford in what will be one of the Terps’ toughest tests all season.

Maryland defeated No. 13-seed Delaware and No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast University to advance to this Sweet 16 matchup against the Cardinal. Stanford picked up wins over No. 16-seed Montana State and No. 8-seed Kansas as it will look to avoid the upset.

When these two teams met in November, Maryland lost 86-68 however, the Terps were not at full strength. Junior guard Diamond Miller was not playing at the time as she was day-to-day with a knee injury while graduate guard Katie Benzan and junior forward Faith Masonius did not travel with the team due to illness. Miller and Benzan have rejoined the rotation since however, Masonius is out for the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL in January.

A lot of time has passed since these two teams first met and both will undoubtedly be showcasing some of their best basketball with the Elite Eight on the line.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game