Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland women’s basketball Sweet 16 preview

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Ben Dickson, Ian Decker and Damon Brooks Jr. preview No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball’s Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1-seed Stanford. They discuss Maryland’s first two rounds, the star power of Stanford and deciding elements for Friday’s showdown.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Recapping Maryland’s matchups against Delaware and FGCU in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, respectively.

What makes Stanford, the reigning national champions, so dangerous?

Diving into some quotes from Thursday’s media availability sessions.

Who is Maryland’s X-factor for Friday’s tilt?

Sweet 16 score predictions.

