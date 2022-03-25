MM 3.25: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Regional Finalist

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese earned another accolade, the program announced Thursday as the Baltimore native is a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-America Team.

Reese is one of 52 names on the list. Other players in the Big Ten include Indiana’s Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, Michigan’s Leigha Brown and Naz Hillmon, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, Michigan State’s Nia Clouden and Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon.

Reese earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team and is an AP Third Team All-American as well as a USBWA All-America Honorable Mention. The sophomore also was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist and a Katrina McClain Award Finalist in her second season with the Terps.

She leads Maryland in scoring, rebounding and blocks averaging 17.5 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game and totaling 33 blocks this season.

In the Terps’ two NCAA Tournament games thus far, Reese has averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game. Reese will look to keep the momentum going as the No. 4-seed Maryland Terrapins take on No. 1-seed Stanford tonight in the Sweet 16.

In other news

Ben Dickson previewed the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball and No. 1-seed Stanford.

Maryland men’s basketball announced the addition of Tony Skinn as an assistant coach.

Maryland gymnastics’ Audrey Barber is a Second Team All-American.

Jack Parry previewed No. 22 Maryland baseball’s weekend series against Dallas Baptist.

Listen to the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast which is all about Kevin Willard.

Former Maryland football player J.C. Jackson is the second-highest paid player in 2022 NFL free agency.

Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen will be given the D.C. Touchdown Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

NEWS: #DCTouchdownClub to present Ralph Friedgen with Lifetime Achievement Award!



One of college football’s top offensive coaches, “Fridge” led Maryland to seven bowl games in 10 seasons and was twice named ACC Coach of the Year!



https://t.co/aRFQhF7Ly0 pic.twitter.com/7hKhwk0BW3 — DC Touchdown Club (@DCTouchdownClub) March 21, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is getting set to honor its seniors.

Looking forward to honoring our 8 amazing seniors and fifth years on Saturday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/svpXR0yOme — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 24, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse had some team bonding at Medieval Times.

Members of the Noble Court for the night ⚔️



The Terps are taking in @MedievalTimes! pic.twitter.com/T0zww4AG6r — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 24, 2022

Maryland softball’s game against Penn State was suspended after a rain delay in the sixth inning.