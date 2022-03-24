Maryland men’s basketball brings on Tony Skinn as an assistant coach

Maryland men’s basketball’s new head coach Kevin Willard is already adding to his staff early on in his tenure.

The program announced that Tony Skinn, a former assistant coach under Willard at Seton Hall and more recently at a different program at Ohio State in 2021, will be joining Willard’s staff as an assistant coach heading into next season.

Skinn is a Takoma Park, Maryland, native and he has a coaching career that has expanded beyond 11 years. Before coming to Ohio State for one season, Skinn was with Willard and the Pirates from 2018-21. He helped that program win the 2020 Big East Regular Season Championship and was known for his recruiting efforts.

Skinn was with the Buckeyes this past season, helping No. 7-seed Ohio State get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by No. 2-seed Villanova.

Maryland’s newest assistant coach has plenty of ties to the DMV as he worked in the area for four years before his coaching career kicked off.

During college, Skinn played at George Mason and was part of the Patriots team that made a run to the Final Four in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

“Coming back home to work at Maryland, a school I grew up just miles away from, is a dream come true for me,” Skinn said in a release. “Coach Willard is going to build something very special at Maryland. I can’t wait to get out and recruit the best kids in the DMV and around the country and help them develop into stars for the Terps. Our family is thrilled to be coming home.”

Skinn also had a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech before moving on to Seton Hall under Willard.

“Tony is a perfect fit to join our staff here at Maryland,” Willard said in the release. “He’s a Maryland guy. A DMV guy. He grew up here, played here, coached here and is as connected to the area as any coach. He’s a great friend and we enjoyed great success at Seton Hall. He knows the Big Ten and has developed some of the most talented young players in the nation. I’m so excited to welcome him and his family home to Maryland.”