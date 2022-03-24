Maryland’s Audrey Barber named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Second Team All-American

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced on Thursday that Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber is a Second Team All-American in the all-around, per release.

Per the Maryland gymnastics release, gymnasts ranked No. 9 through No. 16 in the National Qualifying Score earn a spot on the Second Team and Barber had a 39.505 National Qualifying Score — No. 12 in the nation. The senior is the program’s eighth All-American and the first since 2013 when Stephanie Giameo earned First Team honors.

Barber earned All-Big Ten First Team honors at the conclusion of the regular season after competing in all meets for the Terps in the all-around. The Temple Hills, Maryland, native earned conference honors in three out of her four seasons with the Terps and this year an American Athltic Inc. Award nominee. That award honors the most outstanding senior female gymnast.

During the 2021-22 regular season, she posted a 9.900 on the vault on two separate occasions, earned a 9.900 on beam three times and earned a 9.850 or higher on floor and bars seven times each.

On March 6, Barber became the program’s all-time highest scorer during the Maryland Quad Meet. After earning a 9.900 on vault, she moved into the No. 1 spot. Barber also won the all-around in that meet with a 39.450 helping to lead the Terps to a final score of 197.100, Maryland’s highest score at that point of the season.

Barber helped lead Maryland to be one of seven Big Ten teams set to compete in the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Championships. The Terps will kick off regionals in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 31 and will face No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 UCLA and the winner of Towson/North Carolina.